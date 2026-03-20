European nations will eventually go with what US says: Foreign Expert Robinder Sachdev

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The ongoing tensions in the Gulf and the wider Middle East have prompted significant shifts in military and diplomatic strategies, Foreign expert Robinder Sachdev said.

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In a detailed commentary, Sachdev highlighted the evolving role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, US involvement, and Israel's stance amid rising concerns over Iran.

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"Armed sales by the United States to the Gulf countries is but logical, the Gulf countries do need weapons to save themselves," Sachdev said, emphasising the defensive rationale behind arms deals. However, he noted the broader implications, stating, "But it again, reinforces the narrative that when wars are created, it's the defence industrial complex which benefits and especially the American defence contractors. So it kind of underwrites that narrative, that's one."

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Sachdev further speculated that the GCC, historically an economic bloc, might transition into a military alliance. "Secondly, I have been speculating that the GCC countries will soon transform themselves into a military alliance. So far, the Gulf Cooperation Council founded way back many, many years was only for economic cooperation and know cooperation per se and even strategic somewhat but now with this Iran war I think they all the members must be individually realizing that they may be better served by consolidating themselves into a military alliance and pull in whatever they have because they don't have much. UAE has only 2 million Emiratis, right, out of the 10 million who live there total. So populations are very small, so the manpower is very small, so the standing armies will be very small, but at the same time they can get high-tech weapons and pull that in."

The commentary also addressed Israel's diplomatic positioning. "Netanyahu's press conference I think was combative, aggressive and also he wanted to clear the air of this perception that Israel is the one who has pushed America into the war. He wanted to clarify that. He also said that nobody can force President Trump. Yeah he is right but over a period of time by sustained lobbying, I think you could make any American president's views change. And that's what Israel has done over the past many, years. Netanyahu, the last 30 years, has been crying wolf that Iran is on the verge of delivering a nuclear weapon in one year and six months and six weeks, et cetera."

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On US engagement in the region, the Sachdev drew parallels with past conflicts. "The statements from the US do indicate that the US is definitely throwing in all it can into this war now it seems because it has also become a matter of prestige for the United States. America cannot now get out of this war. They've gotten embedded in it. It's become complicated."

Addressing international support, the Sachdev commented on NATO and allied nations' stance. "European nations, Japan, Korea, all of these virtually behave or exhibit the behaviour of a poodle. They will go along with what the US tells them. There is some truth. Europeans however are having second, third, fourth thoughts about their relationship with America also urgently because of the way Trump has been. They are heading for a divorce. They have not divorced yet. And these nations, they may protest, they may complain, but at the end of the day, they go along with what the United States wants."

Sachdev underscores the complex web of military procurement, alliance-building, and diplomatic signalling shaping the Gulf and broader Middle East, with the United States, GCC countries, and Israel at the centre of evolving regional strategies. (ANI)

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