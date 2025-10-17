DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / European parliament confronts China over Tibet and human rights abuses at 42nd EU-China dialogue

European parliament confronts China over Tibet and human rights abuses at 42nd EU-China dialogue

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251017144243
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium] October 17 (ANI): At the 42nd EU-China Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM), members of the European Parliament raised pointed concerns over China's worsening human rights record, with the situation in Tibet taking centre stage.

Advertisement

The meeting, held after a seven-year break, marked the first formal engagement between the European Parliament and China's National People's Congress since 2018, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Advertisement

According to CTA, European lawmakers strongly criticised China for its continued repression in Tibet and other regions under its control.

Advertisement

The MEPs reiterated their long-standing demand for information on the whereabouts of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who was abducted by Chinese authorities in 1995 when he was just six years old.

They called for his unconditional release and also urged freedom for other political prisoners, including Ilham Tohti, Jimmy Lai, and Gui Minhai, all of whom remain unjustly detained under China's authoritarian regime.

Advertisement

The dialogue resumed only after China decided to lift sanctions imposed in 2021 on five MEPs and the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights. Those sanctions had triggered a diplomatic freeze that lasted nearly four years. Despite the resumption of talks, European officials emphasised that engagement with China would not come at the cost of human rights principles.

Ahead of the meeting, the Office of Tibet in Brussels and the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) coordinated efforts to ensure the human rights crisis in Tibet featured prominently in the agenda.

Their outreach prompted several MEPs to confront Chinese representatives over issues such as religious persecution, forced assimilation, and cultural suppression in the Tibetan plateau. During the IPM, Tibetan associations and the ICT held a peaceful protest outside the European Parliament in Brussels, demanding freedom for Tibet and the restoration of fundamental rights, as reported by CTA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts