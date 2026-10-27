European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee chair David McAllister meets Om Birla, discusses India-EU ties

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair David McAllister met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Tuesday and held discussions on strengthening India-European Union relations through parliamentary diplomacy and enhanced cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, Birla said the interaction with the delegation led by McAllister highlighted the shared democratic values, pluralism and diversity underpinning India-EU relations.

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“Held a cordial interaction with a delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by its Chair, David McAllister. During the interaction, I emphasised the shared democratic values, pluralism and diversity underpinning India–EU relations and underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties,” Birla said.

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He added that the discussions covered cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, clean energy, security and defence, along with expanding parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people engagement.

“I highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Indian Parliament to promote transparency, accessibility and the people-centric, responsible and accountable use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

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The meeting comes amid continued engagement between India and the European Union on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding institutional ties. Parliamentary exchanges remain an important channel for promoting dialogue, sharing democratic practices and building mutual understanding between the two sides.

Earlier, the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, inaugurated by Birla, concluded on Tuesday with the adoption of a Joint Declaration reaffirming member nations’ commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

According to an official press release, the declaration endorsed reform of the United Nations Security Council to make global governance more representative of the Global South. It also condemned cross-border terrorism, terror financing and safe havens for terrorists, calling for zero tolerance and an end to double standards.

The declaration further highlighted priorities related to Digital Public Infrastructure, ethical Artificial Intelligence governance and climate action, while expressing support for India’s BRICS Chairship.

Delivering the valedictory address, Birla said global challenges could be resolved through dialogue, peace and collaboration rather than conflict. He also stressed that parliaments must strengthen transparency, accountability and public trust while ensuring that emerging technologies are used responsibly.

Birla congratulated China on assuming the BRICS chairship for 2027. (ANI)

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