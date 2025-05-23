DT
Home / World / "European Union difficult to deal with": Trump proposes 50 per cent tariff on EU imports

US President Donald Trump has proposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on all imports from the European Union, effective June 1.
ANI
Updated At : 06:01 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has proposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on all imports from the European Union, effective June 1.

Trump accused the EU of taking advantage of the United States through what he described as "powerful trade barriers."

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on trade, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, VAT taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them are going nowhere."

He added, "Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs for dozens of countries, calling it a necessary move to help stabilise the global economy amid intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China.

"I welcome President Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs. It's an important step towards stabilising the global economy," von der Leyen posted on X on April 10.

"Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That's why I've consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States," she added.

Von der Leyen had also reaffirmed the EU's long-standing commitment to maintaining open, fair trade. "The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States, with the goal of achieving frictionless and mutually beneficial trade," she wrote.

"At the same time, Europe continues to focus on diversifying its trade partnerships, engaging with countries that account for 87 per cent of global trade and share our commitment to a free and open exchange of goods, services, and ideas," she added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

