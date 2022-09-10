European Union nations seek joint approach to contain energy prices

Brussels, September 9

The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as tensions mount with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Big interference from Russia The big interference here is from the Russian government. They, through their acts, have used gas as a weapon of war. Eamon Ryan, Irish Transport, Environment and Climate Minister

The energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations gathered in an emergency meeting and hoped to overcome differing views on proposals to bring natural gas and electricity prices back to affordability.

The measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices to setting a price cap on Russian gas.

Several ministers underlined that reaching an agreement would not be easy, given each country’s energy mixes, supplies and needs, but they conceded that time is of the essence if the most vulnerable people across Europe are to receive timely assistance.

Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes, driving up energy prices to record highs and fuelling inflation that is poised to tip Europe into recession later this year.

Irish Transport, Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said: “We have to intervene because the whole market has been played with. Action must be taken within weeks, not months,” he said, adding: “This coming fall, when we’re really going to see the high prices having effect, that’s when we need the support, that’s when we need to get some of that money.”

Moscow has already cut supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries, blaming technical issues and sanctions. Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40 per cent of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, but now it only accounts for 9 per cent. — AP