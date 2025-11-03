DT
Home / World / European Union negotiators arrive in India for trade talks

European Union negotiators arrive in India for trade talks

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Nov 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) is in New Delhi from November 3 to 7 for negotiations with the Indian counterparts on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday in an official statement.

As per the statement, the engagements aim to resolve key outstanding issues and advance the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides.

The visit follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels (October 27-28), where he held forward-looking discussions with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement.

"Deliberations during the week will focus on core areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin amongst others along with technical and institutional matters. The discussions are guided by a shared vision of a modern, robust, and future-ready FTA that reflects the priorities and sensitivities of both India and the EU", the statement said.

It further observed that the negotiations gained momentum with the virtual meeting between Piyush Goyal and EU's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic and Agriculture & Food Commissioner, Christophe Hansen on Monday.

As part of the visit, Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission (EU DG Trade), will be in New Delhi on November 5-6 for high-level talks with India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on key technical and policy issues, the statement said.

The EU delegation's visit underscores the joint determination of India and the European Union to conclude a fair and balanced agreement, fostering trade, investment, innovation, and sustainable growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

