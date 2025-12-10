DT
European Union reaffirms commitment to human rights

European Union reaffirms commitment to human rights

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Brussels [Belgium], December 10 (ANI/WAM): The European Union (EU) reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to protecting human rights amid rising global challenges, noting that millions of simple, everyday actions contribute to preserving human dignity despite the fear or pressure individuals may face.

In a statement issued today by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on the occasion of Human Rights Day, the EU stressed that human rights are not merely legal obligations but are lived and experienced in daily life, in schools, workplaces, public services and digital spaces. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

