European Union yet to agree on 21st Russia sanctions package, says Kallas

Brussels [Belgium], July 13 (ANI): European Union foreign ministers convened in Brussels on Monday to deliberate on a fresh tranche of sanctions targeting Russia, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and an array of international security matters, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief.

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"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed, and then we are also working on the 21st sanctions package, where we don't have agreement yet," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of the meeting.

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Kallas stated that the proposed sanctions listings were "a reaction to the attacks that Russia has had on the civilians recently."

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She noted that the ministers would also examine the plight of Ukrainian civilians reportedly held in Russian-controlled areas, including teachers and journalists, alongside prisoners of war and abducted children.

"We are thinking of launching a platform where we can actually meet those requirements to get those people free," Kallas said, noting that gathering details on detained civilians has proven more challenging than tracking abducted children.

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Furthermore, Kallas indicated that the ministers would evaluate the EU's Black Sea strategy, focusing on collaborative efforts between Bulgaria and Romania to safeguard critical infrastructure and counter hybrid threats across the region.

She added that the Foreign Affairs Council is anticipated to greenlight a new partnership mission for Armenia aimed at assisting the nation in countering hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation and interference.

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East is also featured on the agenda, with ministers scheduled to engage in discussions with Gulf partners regarding regional security and the prevailing situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz has to be opened, the freedom of navigation has to be respected. There can't be any tolls or fees for navigation there," Kallas said.

Additionally, the foreign ministers are slated to review the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the broader Western Balkans, and the ongoing hostilities in Sudan.

"We should not forget about this and also send clear messages to those who are mediating, but also those who are meddling there," Kallas said. (ANI)

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