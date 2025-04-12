New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Marjolijn van Deelen, Special Envoy for Space, European External Action Service, on Saturday emphasised the need for international cooperation to address space security threats.

Speaking at the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit on 'Guardians of Galaxy: Space Security Norms and Partnerships, ' she highlighted the EU's efforts to promote responsible behavior in space and the need for an international framework to address issues related to Google and space security.

While Google is a tech giant, Van Deelen's statement likely refers to the broader challenges posed by technology companies in the space domain.

Deelen noted that EU member states share a common understanding of the threats they face in space and the need for collective action.

"If there is, in general, there's an idea that there's a very good perception across EU member states of the threats that we face and the need for action," he said.

A well-established framework would contribute to a more secure and stable space environment, enabling the continued use of space-based technologies for the benefit of humanity.

She further said that they held extensive discussions on responsible behavior and exercise in Vienna and Geneva.

"And we see that by the very large support for the resolutions that were adopted in this respect in the first committee in New York for years now, and a process that we have on the previous open ended Working Group on long terms and principles responsible behavior and exercise, which include discussions very eloquently, what we do in Vienna and Geneva," she said.

She stressed the importance of establishing an international framework to manage space traffic, ensure safety, and prevent conflicts, citing the need for guidelines similar to those used in other modes of transportation.

The EU is focusing on regional approaches to space traffic management, particularly through its Space Surveillance and Tracking (EU SST) initiative in Vienna.

"In Vienna, we're focusing much more on safety, so on European Union Space Surveillance & Tracking (EU SST), space traffic management, those are really important topics to get to get done. And the EU looks more at regional approaches to space traffic management, but we very much agree that we need some sort of international framework in order to deal with Google, where at one time and the right of way etc, that we have a little other transportation," she said.

Google and other tech companies play a significant role in space-related activities, and an international framework could help ensure their responsible and secure operation.

Van Deelen revealed that the EU only recognized space as a strategic domain four years ago, shifting its focus from civilian use to a more comprehensive approach.

"Indeed, the EU realized some four years ago that space is a strategic domain. Before that, we were very much focused on the civilian use or the civilian space program. Galileo and Copernicus are very well-known entities, and they were designed to be free, full and open. And that world no longer exists. We have come to realise that by deciding jointly whether the 27 member-states that we see space as a strategic domain," she said.

The EU's well-known space programs, Galileo and Copernicus, were designed to be open and free, but the current geopolitical landscape demands a more strategic and secure approach.

An international framework would require cooperation among countries, organizations, and tech companies to address common challenges in space security. The framework would promote responsible behavior in space, reducing the risk of conflicts and ensuring the long-term sustainability of space activities. (ANI)

