Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

Mariupol is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula which Russia seized in 2014

Evacuations under way in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine

Nancy Pelosi with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy. AP

AP

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), May 2

A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was under way on Sunday, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russia's invasion.

Video posted online by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children bundled in winter clothing being helped as they climbed a steep pile of debris from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant's rubble, and then eventually boarded a bus.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 100 civilians, primarily women and children, were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday.

“Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vitally needed (humanitarian) corridor has started working,” he said in a pre-recorded address published on his Telegram messaging app channel.

The Mariupol City Council said on Telegram that the evacuation of civilians from other parts of the city would begin on Monday morning. People fleeing Russian-occupied areas in the past have described their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes on which the two sides had agreed.

Later on Sunday, one of the plant's defenders said Russian forces resumed shelling the plant as soon as the evacuation of a group of civilians was completed.

Sviastoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which is helping defend the steel plant, told The Associated Press in an interview from Mariupol on Sunday that it has been difficult even to reach some of the wounded inside the plant.

“There's rubble. We have no special equipment. It’s hard for soldiers to pick up slabs weighing tons only with their arms,” he said. “We hear voices of people who are still alive” inside shattered buildings.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

UN humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said civilians who have been stranded for nearly two months at the plant would receive immediate humanitarian support, including psychological services, once they arrive in Zaporizhzhia, about 230 kilometre northwest of Mariupol.

Mariupol has seen some of the worst suffering. A maternity hospital was hit with a lethal Russian airstrike in the opening weeks of the war, and about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre where civilians were taking shelter.

Ukrainian regiment Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar, meanwhile, called for the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian fighters as well as civilians. “We don't know why they are not taken away, and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed,” he said in a video posted Saturday on the regiment's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Pelosi and other US lawmakers visited Kyiv on Saturday.

Jason Crow, a US Army veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said he came to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Weapons, weapons and weapons.”  

In his nightly televised address Sunday, Zelenskyy said more than 3.5 lakh people had been evacuated from combat zones; thanks to humanitarian corridors pre-agreed with Moscow since the start of Russia's invasion. “The organisation of humanitarian corridors is one of the elements of the negotiation process (with Russia), which is ongoing,” he said.

Zelenskyy also accused Moscow of waging “a war of extermination,” saying Russian shelling had hit food, grain and fertiliser warehouses, and residential neighborhoods in the Kharkiv, Donbas and other regions.

“What could be Russia's strategic success in this war? Honestly, I do not know. The ruined lives of people and the burned or stolen property will give nothing to Russia,” he said.

Don't Miss

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations

Internet services suspended

Internet services suspended

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab

Posting communal harmony pictures from Malerkotla's Eid celebration, Bhagwant Mann says hatred can't vitiate Punjab's atmosphere

The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter

The CM tweets Eid celebration pictures on Twitter

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife's appeal to hold husband's bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala