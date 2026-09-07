Every week, we seek win-win opportunities for both nations: US Envoy Gor at Bengaluru event on 250 years of American freedom

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the growing breadth of the India-US partnership, saying the two countries are working together across sectors from trade and defence to aerospace, pharmaceuticals and space, as he marked 250 years of American freedom at an event in Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Gor said that the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate America's history but stressed that his focus in India was on delivering tangible outcomes and strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

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"250 years, that's worth celebrating. But President Trump didn't send me to India to look back. He sent me here to get things done and look forward. And that's what we're focused on: real results for real people back home in the United States and here in India," Gor said.

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He said Bengaluru was an appropriate setting for the discussion given the city's reputation for innovation, entrepreneurship and rapid execution.

"Bengaluru is the perfect place to talk about that. This city builds. It delivers. It doesn't wait around. And neither does this administration. That's the spirit President Donald Trump brought to the US-India relationship. And it's the spirit I've tried to bring every day as an ambassador," he said.

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Gor underlined the importance of identifying areas where both countries can benefit from closer cooperation, saying the partnership was being advanced through practical initiatives.

"Every week, we look to identify examples of win-win situations for both of our nations," the US envoy said.

As part of the event, Gor announced the launch of the TRUST Fellowship, describing it as a new collaboration between American and Indian researchers focused on technologies expected to shape the coming decades.

"First, tonight, I'm proud to help launch the TRUST Fellowship, a new partnership bringing together top American and Indian researchers to work on technologies that will define this century: AI, semiconductors, quantum and biotech," he said.

Gor also highlighted the scale of cooperation already underway between the two countries, saying the partnership now extends across a wide range of strategic and economic sectors.

"Pick any sector, and the United States and India are working together in it, whether that's bilateral trade, aerospace, military exercises or defence sales. Did you know that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than any other country? Take a look at pharmaceuticals and, of course, as I just mentioned, space. In any sector, the United States and India are working together at a record level," he added.

In a post on X, Gor said the event also provided an opportunity to underline the broader economic and strategic significance of the bilateral relationship.

"Honored to mark 250 years of American Independence and celebrate the strength of the U.S.-India partnership in Bengaluru tonight. Across South India, our partnership is driving innovation, expanding investment, strengthening critical supply chains," the post read.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who attended the celebration in Bengaluru, said the city was playing an increasingly important role in the India-US relationship and invited American companies, institutions and researchers to deepen their engagement with the state.

"Bengaluru is where the world meets India!" Shivakumar said in a post on X.

He said the 250th anniversary of American independence was not only a historical milestone but also an occasion to reflect on shared values.

"Two and a half centuries of the American journey are not only a milestone in history, but also a celebration of the enduring values of freedom, democracy and human potential," the post added.

The Karnataka Chief Minister noted that while India and the United States have different historical trajectories, their aspirations increasingly converge through collaboration between institutions and people.

"India and the United States may have different histories, but our aspirations are deeply connected. Today, this partnership extends far beyond governments, through universities, scientists, entrepreneurs, innovators and young people," the post said.

Shivakumar highlighted the depth of the American presence in Karnataka, saying the state is home to more than 1,000 American companies and over 80,000 American citizens in Bengaluru.

He also drew a parallel between Bengaluru and Silicon Valley, describing the relationship between the two technology hubs as an important bridge between India and the United States.

"Bengaluru and Silicon Valley have built a remarkable bridge between our two countries. Bengaluru is no longer just a destination for global talent. It is increasingly where the technologies of tomorrow are being imagined and built," he further said in his post.

The Chief Minister pointed to Karnataka's efforts to build an ecosystem for emerging technologies, citing KWIN City, the Semiconductor Park, the proposed AI Tech Park and AI Hub, as well as India's first Public Sector AI University.

"With KWIN City, our Semiconductor Park, the proposed AI Tech Park and AI Hub, and India’s first Public Sector AI University, Karnataka is preparing for the next generation of innovation," Shivakumar said.

He invited American businesses, institutions, researchers and innovators to expand their presence in Karnataka, including through the state's Beyond Bengaluru initiative.

"Let us deepen partnerships in AI, semiconductors, aerospace, healthcare, space science, education and advanced manufacturing, and bring together the strengths of America, the aspirations of India and the energy of Karnataka to build a better future," he said.

The event, attended by Gor and US Consul General Mariana L. Neisuler, thus brought together the celebration of a major American historical milestone with a focus on the future of India-US cooperation, particularly in technology, investment, research, critical supply chains and strategic sectors.

With Bengaluru positioned as a major centre for technology and innovation, the US envoy's remarks underscored Washington's emphasis on practical outcomes from the bilateral partnership, while Karnataka's leadership sought to leverage the state's technology and industrial ecosystem to deepen engagement with American counterparts. (ANI)

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