"Everyone in South Asia is aware...responsible for stymying SAARC": MEA on Bangladesh push for SAARC revival

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday emphasised that everyone in South Asia is aware of the country and activities responsible for hindering the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) progress.

Without explicitly naming the country, MEA's spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, implied that Pakistan's actions have been a significant obstacle to SAARC's effectiveness.

Addressing the weekly briefing, the spokesperson said, "Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymying SAARC."

This comes after Bangladesh's renewed push for the revival of the South Asian group initiated the discussion.

Randhir Jaiswal revealed that SAARC was discussed during a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain in Muscat.

"Regarding whether SAARC came up for discussion or not. Yes, the matter was brought up by the Bangladesh side in an External affairs meeting when EAM met with Bangladesh's Foreign advisor in Muscat," said Jaiswal.

The discussions were held last week on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed India's concern that Bangladesh should not normalize terrorism.

"EAM conveyed that it is important that Bangladesh should not normalize terrorism...," added Jaiswal.

During the conference in Oman, the two sides discussed various bilateral issues of mutual concerns and interests,

Jaishankar also informed about the meeting and said that the talks were focused on the bilateral relationship between the two countries and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

"Met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of the Interim Government of Bangladesh. The conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on (BIMSTEC)," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser emphasized the importance of initiating the discussion for renewal of the Ganges Water Treaty.

He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting of SAARC Standing Committee and requested consideration of the Government of India in this regard.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

