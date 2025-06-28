DT
PT
Home / World / 'Everything is fine, as long as it is against Russia': President Putin accuses West of encouraging separatism

Says no one has wished to pay attention to the Islamic State, as long as it operates against Russia
PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 03:31 PM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Putin during a meeting with the Council of Legislators. Reuters
President Vladimir Putin has accused the Western nations of encouraging separatism in Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Belarus capital Minsk on Friday, Putin said, "No one has wished to pay attention to the Islamic State, as long as it operates against Russia. Explosions in Moscow, and all that. This is still happening today. No one wants to pay attention to this. Everything is fine, as long as it is against Russia."

"The same happened when the collective West encouraged separatism in our country, and such an instrument of the fight against Russia as terrorism," he said.

His comments come amid Russia's ongoing tensions with Western nations over the conflict in Ukraine.

Tags :
