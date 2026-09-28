"Evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership”: Defence Secretary meets US House delegation

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday met a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, with discussions centred on the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving #IndiaUS Comprehensive Global #StrategicPartnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.”

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Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving #IndiaUS Comprehensive… pic.twitter.com/AydxsqQqzW — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 28, 2026

The meeting comes as Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the India-US bilateral military exercise, concluded with joint training involving advanced weapon systems, drones and autonomous systems.

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The Indian Army said the SkyStriker loitering munition successfully executed a precision strike at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during the exercise. In a video shared by the Army on X, the loitering munition was seen detecting, engaging and accurately striking designated targets in a realistic operational environment.

The Indian Army said the engagement showcased the growing role of indigenous defence technology, precision effects and unmanned systems in contemporary warfare.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise was aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It also focused on strengthening interoperability, facilitating exchanges of best operational practices and strengthening joint planning and execution.

Technology infusion was a key focus area, with training involving drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems.

Earlier on Thursday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, 10 Corps, witnessed a joint firing demonstration by Indian and US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range.

The demonstration featured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, M777 ultra-light howitzer and Dhanush artillery system, along with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars. The US Army fielded HIMARS and M-LIDS.

Sharing his observations on X, Gor said, “Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together.”

Marking his arrival at the site, Gor had also posted on X, “Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side.” (ANI)

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