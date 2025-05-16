Ex-FBI Director James Comey under probe following "8647" post; Trump officials call it death threat

Washington DC [US], May 16 (ANI): The United States Secret Service has launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey following allegations that he incited violence against President Donald Trump in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to a report by The New York Post.

Comey, dismissed by Trump during his first term in office, had shared a photo showing seashells arranged to form the number "8647."

The number raised concerns, as "86" is often used as slang for getting rid of something or ejecting someone, especially in restaurant and bar settings when referring to menu items. The number "47" is believed to reference Trump, who is the 47th president of the United States.

"Cool shell formation on my beach walk," Comey had captioned the post, the New York Post reported.

Officials from the Trump administration, along with President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., viewed Comey's post as a threat to the president's life.

Following Comey's social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is coordinating with the US Secret Service. Patel confirmed that the FBI will fully support the Secret Service's investigation into the post allegedly targeting President Trump.

Sharing a post on X, Patel said, "We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support."

We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump. We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 15, 2025

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem condemned Comey, accusing him of inciting violence against President Trump. Noem said the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service are actively investigating the matter and will take appropriate action.

In a post on X, Noem said, "Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately."

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 15, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. also criticised Comey, accusing him of calling for the assassination of his father, President Trump.

Donald Trump Jr in a post on X said, "Just James Comey casually calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented."

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered. This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! pic.twitter.com/4LUK6crHAT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

Comey responded to backlash over his post. In a statement posted on Instagram, Comey said he shared a photo of seashells arranged in numbers, assuming it was a political message, and was unaware that the numbers could be linked to violence.

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realise some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down," Comey said in a statement, posted on Instagram, the New York Post reported.

On September 4, 2013, James Comey was sworn in as the seventh Director of the FBI. He oversaw key investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election and Hillary Clinton's email controversy, before he was fired by Trump in May 2017, shortly after Trump started his first administration. He served in the position for over three years. Republicans and Democrats have heavily criticised the former FBI director for his investigations into Trump and Clinton and how he handled each in the public sphere. Neither investigation resulted in charges against the two politicians, according to CNN. (ANI)

