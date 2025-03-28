DT
PT
Home / World / Ex Indra:14th edition of India, Russia bilateral naval exercise set to take place off Chennai

Ex Indra:14th edition of India, Russia bilateral naval exercise set to take place off Chennai

The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.
ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The 14th edition of the Indian and Russia bilateral naval exercise Indra, a cornerstone of the enduring maritime partnership between India and Russia, is set to take place off Chennai from March 28 to April 2, 2025, according to a Ministry of Defence statement.

Since its inception in 2003, Exercise Indra epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies.

The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy. The exercise is being conducted in two phases: the Harbour phase from 28 to 30 March 25 in Chennai and the Sea phase from 31 March to 02 April 25 in the Bay of Bengal, according to a statement.

The exercise will involve Russian Federation Naval Ships Pechanga, Rezkiy, and Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Indian Naval Ships Rana, Kuthar, and maritime patrol aircraft P8l.

As per the MoD statement, the Harbour Phase will include an opening ceremony, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), reciprocal visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies. The Sea Phase will witness advanced naval drills, including tactical manoeuvres, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings and exchange of sea-riders.

These exercises and interactions are intended to enhance maritime cooperation, strengthen bridges of friendship, exchange best operational practices, and bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

