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Home / World / Ex-Mossad official Oded Ailam calls for global aviation security overhaul, stronger India-Israel counter-terror ties after flydubai incident

Ex-Mossad official Oded Ailam calls for global aviation security overhaul, stronger India-Israel counter-terror ties after flydubai incident

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel]. October 2 (ANI): In the wake of the Flydubai cockpit attack, former Mossad counter-terrorism chief Oded Ailam has called for sweeping global aviation security overhauls and a significant strengthening of counter-terrorism cooperation between India and Israel.

To mitigate such insider vulnerabilities going forward, Ailam outlined key security overhauls for international aviation authorities, emphasising the need for constant follow-up on pilots to detect linkages to terror organisations or sudden behavioural shifts.

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“After this incident, all the security agencies around the world will have to reconsider some of the measures and some of the efforts in order to eliminate an event like that. For instance, a constant follow-up on pilots to see if there is any linkage to terror organisations, a constant monitoring of pilots to see if there is any sort of pattern change of behaviour,” he told ANI.

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Ailam highlighted that traditional flight deck security protocols, designed to protect against external intruders, must be reassessed to account for risks from within the cockpit itself.

“Most of the measurements and the procedures and the security devices are meant to make some sort of the cockpit as a stand-still space against the exterior... but not against the pilots themselves. You have to remember the pilot is the ruler of the kingdom in the aeroplane,” he explained.

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To mitigate these vulnerabilities, Ailam proposed several tactical and procedural reforms. He stressed that emergency cockpit access mechanisms must be made available to flight crew from the outside in critical situations, noting that while Captain Smit Machchhar luckily managed to open the door, alternative entry methods are essential if a commander is incapacitated.

Furthermore, he urged stricter monitoring of instruments or potential weapons brought into the flight deck by aviators, alongside the creation of an international forum under bodies like IATA to enhance data sharing between airlines to help predict and prevent similar threats.

However, Ailam cautioned against creating an environment of suspicion around all aviators, explaining that authorities must avoid treating pilots like criminals or deterring them, balancing strict security needs with the fundamental trust placed in flight crews.

Addressing bilateral ties, Ailam strongly advocated for enhanced intelligence and aviation security coordination between New Delhi and Jerusalem.

“Absolutely. There should be more. And absolutely we have mutual interests, and we have a lot, a lot in common the Jews and the Indians and the Israelis and India. And definitely we should enhance the cooperation and to build mutual coordination on all aspects because it's important and essential to both of our countries, so I absolutely support it,” he affirmed.

Turning to the broader security landscape, Ailam raised serious concerns over rising global anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, which he noted has escalated risks for international travellers.

“A big part now, the whole situation around the world should be a concern to Israeli travellers because we see the rise of antisemitism, we see the rise of anti-Zionism, we see the rise of attacks across the world against Jewish targets and against Israeli targets... It was financed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and it has been triggered right now because of the explosive situation in the Middle East,” he warned.

Consequently, Ailam urged foreign airlines and security apparatuses to step up vetting for flights operating into Israel, while advising travellers to exercise discretion.

“I think there should be more... collaboration and scrutiny regarding pilots that are flying into Israel by the foreign airlines... I think Israelis should lower their identity while travelling abroad, not appear as Israelis or not appear as Jews, removing all sorts of symbolic things from their clothing or whatever... right now, safety and security is more important,” he added.

The September 30 security breach involved the Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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