Ex-PM Imran gets protective bail

PTI

Lahore, February 20

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) which granted him protective bail in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission, amidst high drama inside the court premises where hundreds of his supporters converged to show solidarity with him.

A court official said that a two-member bench of LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi granted the protective bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman till March 3.