Ex-PM Imran Khan dodges arrest after police show up at his residence

Lahore, March 5
A team of Islamabad police on Sunday reached Lahore residence of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after assurance from his team that he will appear before the court on March 7.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there is no mention of “arrest” in the warrants as an Islamabad sessions court has asked him to appear before it on March 7 in the Toshakhana case.
The PTI chief has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.
