Ex Tarang Shakti "highlight" of PEGASE 26, says French Air Force Deputy Commander; hails Rafale interoperability with IAF

By Amrashree Mishra

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 1 (ANI): French Air Defence Deputy Commander Julien Sabene said that the exchange of operational lessons learned during Exercise Tarang Shakti has provided invaluable training for future conflict for Indian and French air forces, with both the nations having operated Rafale fighter jets in real-world combat scenarios.

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Calling the exercise the "highlight" of France's PEGASE 26 deployment, Sabéné said the two air forces shared a long history of cooperation, dating back to the Indian Air Force's acquisition of French aircraft in the 1950s.

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"The Indian Air Force has had French equipment since the 50s, 1952 with the Ouragan. Now, the Indian Air Force has had the Rafale for quite a few years now, and it's great because we can exchange best practices," he said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Highlighting the operational experience shared by the two forces, Sabéné said both the Indian and French air forces had flown the Rafale in combat, making the exchange of lessons learned particularly valuable during a large-force engagement exercise such as Tarang Shakti.

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"The Indian Air Force has flown the Rafale in combat and so have we. So, combat lessons learned are really interesting and those are the ones you can exchange when you do such a large-force engagement exercise like Tarang Shakti," he said.

Sabéné said PEGASE 26 had so far covered five stops in different countries, but described the Indian leg as particularly significant.

"Stopping here for exercise Tarang Shakti was the highlight for us because it's a true multinational ambitious exercise that gives us the best training to be ready for the next type of war," he told ANI.

He also highlighted the smooth execution of cross-refuelling operations between the two air forces, saying the exercise had demonstrated interoperability beyond fighter aircraft.

"We have seen great interoperability with the Rafale, but not only that, but we've also seen we can refuel from your tankers, and vice versa," he said.

The French contingent participating in Tarang Shakti comprises seven Rafale fighter aircraft, three MRTTs and two A400Ms.

"This morning I was flying as an observer on an A400M providing air-to-air refuelling for Rafale and it worked like a charm," Sabéné said.

On his first visit to India, the French Air Force officer also praised the IAF's diverse aircraft inventory, saying it provided valuable opportunities for learning.

"Your Air Force has a large inventory with many different types of aircraft, so we learn a lot. For us, this exercise is the highlight of PEGASE 26," he said.

He said the French contingent had flown around 30,000 kilometres from France to India, describing the deployment as reflective of France's status as an Indo-Pacific nation with citizens in its overseas territories.

"We flew 30,000 kilometres from France, the other way around because we are a nation of the Indo-Pacific with citizens in overseas territory," he said, adding that the French contingent arrived on time for the exercise.

"The launching was perfect," he added.

Sabéné, a former Mirage 2000 pilot, also spoke about flying alongside India's indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft, saying its characteristics reminded him of the French fighter he had flown.

"With Tejas, it is new. I like it because it reminds me of the Mirage 2000, which was my aircraft when I was a fighter pilot," he said.

He also noted France's previous experience operating alongside the US-made F-35.

"This is not the first time we have flown with the F-35. We were flying with them in Alaska as well," he said.

Praising India's indigenous defence capabilities, Sabéné said both France and India shared an emphasis on sovereignty in defence production.

"As a sovereign nation, France is like India, and I found it great that India has been able to develop its own fighters, its own engines, its own fighter, and to fly it on its own," he said.

Sabéné underlined how interoperability extended beyond aircraft and operational procedures to the personnel operating them.

"The most important part is also knowing each other, so knowing the aircrews, and this is something we can do here in Jodhpur where the aircrew can meet and talk about their aircraft and the best practices to be better together," he said.

PEGASE 26's participation in Tarang Shakti, at the invitation of the Indian Armed Forces, underscores the depth of India-France defence cooperation.

France's Ministry of Armed Forces described the bilateral relationship as "dense and dynamic", noting that exercises including Garuda, Orion and Tarang Shakti reflect the high level of interoperability between the two militaries.

The ministry also highlighted the strengthening of defence ties following the Indian Air Force's induction of Rafale aircraft.

The participation of the French contingent comes as Jodhpur hosts Exercise Tarang Shakti, which is being conducted from September 26 to October 12.

The multilateral air exercise is themed “Power in Partnership”, underscoring the strength that comes from working together, sharing expertise and building interoperability among partner air forces.

Several friendly foreign countries participating in the exercise include Australia, the US, the UAE, France, and Germany. (ANI)

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