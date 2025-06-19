DT
PT
Home / World / "Ex UK PM showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt," Delhi Min says

"Ex UK PM showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt," Delhi Min says

ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Blair also met the General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party, Lokesh Nara, and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

In a post on X, Sirsa said, "Honoured to welcome former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during his visit to meet Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji. He showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt. He was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days... from strengthening public healthcare and launching pro-environment drives to impactful welfare schemes that are truly touching lives. Under the dynamic leadership of CM Rekha Gupta Ji and guided by PM Narendra Modi ji's vision, Delhi is fast becoming a model of inclusive and effective governance."

