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Home / World / Ex Veer Guardian 26 to enhance operational synergy between IAF, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force

Ex Veer Guardian 26 to enhance operational synergy between IAF, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force

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ANI
Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): As New Delhi and Tokyo continue to bolster their ties across the defence sector, a Japanese Self-Defense Force (JASDF) contingent touched down in Jodhpur ahead of Exercise Veer Guardian 2026.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Air Force said that two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise.

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The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan

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“EXERCISE VEER GUARDIAN 26 Ex Veer Guardian 2026 is being conducted between #IndianAirForce and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) at Jodhpur from 09 Sep to 22 Sep 26. Two JASDF C-2 aircraft touched down at Air Force Station Jodhpur, marking the arrival of the Japanese contingent for the second edition of the Exercise. The exercise will further enhance interoperability, operational synergy and mutual understanding, reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Japan,” the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force said in a post on X on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force, in a prior release, said that the purpose of the exercise is to improve the tactical proficiency of units and deepen the mutual understanding between the two air forces. The training will focus on air combat manoeuvring.

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According to JASDF, “3 F-2As, 8th Air Wing (Tsuiki Air Base) and approximately 110 members” will participate from the Japanese side.

Japan Today reported that Takehiro Morita, chief of staff of the JASDF, said that the exercise will further strengthen ties.

"It will be a great opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding and relationship of trust.”

This comes shortly after the Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited India in August and held a meeting with Rajnath Singh; both nations agreed to expand cooperation across key sectors, including maritime security and the Indo-Pacific region.

Signalling a firm posture amid regional assertiveness, both ministers affirmed that the Indo-Pacific must remain free and open. They further exchanged perspectives regarding the regional and international security environment against the backdrop of prevailing global tensions.

The two ministers welcomed the steady strengthening of defence cooperation, including cooperation among the respective ministries and the Services of the two countries that share strategic perspectives, under the "Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership", which constitutes one of the pillars for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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