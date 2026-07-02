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Home / World / "Excited to be visiting India!": Japan thanks India for warm reception upon PM Takaichi's arrival

"Excited to be visiting India!": Japan thanks India for warm reception upon PM Takaichi's arrival

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Japan on Thursday expressed their excitement to visit India as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi.

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In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!"

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Earlier on Wednesday, Union MoS of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh received Takaichi upon arrival.

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In a post on X, he said, "Privileged to receive and welcome Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, on behalf of the Govt of India, on her arrival at Palam Technical Airport, New Delhi, late this evening, on a 3-day visit to India where her engagements include the "15th India-Japan Annual Summit". The visit assumes special significance in the backdrop of growing strategic partnership between the two countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sanae Takaichi to India, saying he was "delighted" to host her on her first visit to the country and looked forward to discussions aimed at further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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In a post on X following Takaichi's arrival in New Delhi, where she is currently on a three-day official visit to India, Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders would hold wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral and regional issues.

"A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. We are delighted to host you on your first visit to India and I look forward to our wide-ranging discussions tomorrow that will further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the PM said in his post.

"Through our joint efforts, we will continue to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added.

Earlier the Japanese PM said that amid rising uncertainties in the global arena, collaboration with India becomes even more pertinent.

"Amid growing uncertainty in the international situation, the importance of collaboration with India, which shares fundamental values and strategic interests, is only increasing," she said.

Takaichi said her visit aims at fostering collaboration between companies of both countries toward investment and innovation.

"I intend to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Modi, centering on three points: deepening the strategic cooperative relationship between Japan and India, promoting cooperation in economic security, and fostering collaboration between companies of both countries toward investment and innovation," she said.

The Japanese Prime Minister said by uniting government and private sectors, she aims to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation.

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi for a three-day official visit from July 1 to July 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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