Exercise Harimau Shakti strengthens defence cooperation between India, Malaysia

Exercise Harimau Shakti strengthens defence cooperation between India, Malaysia

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): With the joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' in full swing between India and Malaysia, the troops from both armies are currently undertaking a range of joint training activities aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational preparedness, as per the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, these include Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) drills, helicopter slithering and low-hover jumps from MI-17 helicopters, and counter-IED familiarisation through structured briefings and visits to specialised training facilities, strengthening skills relevant to contemporary operational environments.

The exercise also features a joint weapon and equipment display showcasing company and battalion-level special weapons, including Next Generation Equipment and Weapons, alongside activities focused on physical fitness and cohesion, such as yoga and friendly sports events.

Joint Exercise Harimau Shakti continues to reinforce professional bonds, mutual trust and defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army through realistic training and shared experiences, the Army said.

The fifth edition of the Joint Military exercise "Exercise Harimau Shakti -2025" is being conducted in Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan. The exercise is being conducted from December 5 - 18.

As part of the ongoing module, troops were introduced to Counter-Insurgency and Counter-Terrorism (CI/CT) concepts, followed by an in-depth lecture and demonstration on patrolling techniques. Mixed teams executed joint patrolling rehearsals to refine coordination, enhance situational responsiveness and improve mission planning under simulated operational conditions. The exercise also featured discussions focused on sharpening decision-making and operational cohesion during dynamic scenarios.

Ambush theory sessions and practical demonstrations were conducted to strengthen small-team offensive capabilities, while a structured Command Post Exercise (CPX) reinforced tactical planning and battlefield management skills. Slithering drills, showcasing critical heliborne insertion techniques suited for dense and restrictive terrain, further added to the realism and operational value of the exercise.

With progressive modules including ambush manoeuvres, slithering demonstrations, live firing practices and seamless joint patrolling, Harimau Shakti 2025 continues to elevate tactical proficiency, modern warfare adaptability and combined combat readiness. The exercise stands as a testament to the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Malaysia.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as cordon, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations. In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

