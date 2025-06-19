DT
Home / World / "Exercise Shakti 2025 fostering joint training interoperability between India and France": French Army

"Exercise Shakti 2025 fostering joint training interoperability between India and France": French Army

ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The 13 DBLE (Demi-Brigade of Foreign Legion) is organising the bilateral exercise Shakti 25 alongside the Indian Army.

The Army said that the exercise will foster synergy and interoperability in conduct of counter terrorism operations in semi urban terrain.

In a post on X, Colonel Benjamin Brunet, 52nd Corps Commander, said, "The 13 DBLE is organizing the bilateral exercise SHAKTI 25 alongside the Indian Army. This joint training strengthens interoperability, knowledge sharing and cooperation between our two nations."

The Indian Army said, "Exercise Shakti 2025: The Indian Army contingent has departed today to France to participate in the 8th edition of Exercise Shakti, taking place in La Cavalerie, France, from 18 June to 01 July 2025. The Exercise will foster synergy and interoperability in conduct of counter terrorism operations in semi urban terrain."

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the contingent, primarily from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles along with members from other arms and services, are participating in the exercise, scheduled from June 18 to July 1, at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie, France.

Meanwhile, the French contingent, also consisting of 90 personnel, will be represented by the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen strategic ties between the two nations.

As per the release, the exercise will highlight the growing defence cooperation between India and France.

Exercise 'Shakti', a biennial training engagement, focuses on joint operations in a sub-conventional environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, with training conducted in semi-urban terrain.

The exercise will serve as a platform for both armies to rehearse and refine tactical drills, share best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), and train on new generation equipment, including contemporary military technologies.

It will also foster physical endurance, esprit de corps, mutual respect, and professional camaraderie between the two forces. This edition of 'Shakti' underscores the deepening military-to-military connection and operational coordination between India and France, aligning with their broader strategic partnership. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

