Exercise Yudh Abhyas: Indian and US armies conduct M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer day deployment drills

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): As part of the ongoing bilateral Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, Indian and US Army personnel conducted a comprehensive Lecture-cum-Demonstration on the day deployment of the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH) at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges (MFFR) on Wednesday.

According to an official update, the technical and tactical demonstration focused on enhancing operational efficiency, joint artillery tactics, and field-level coordination between the two forces.

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Detailing the scope of the exercise, the session covered "duties of key appointments, gun deployment, local defence coordination, movement to alternate positions during counter-bombardment and shoot-and-scoot drills."

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The activity also facilitated exchange of best practices and interaction between India and US Army personnel.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlighted the bilateral exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', which commenced on September 15, calling the India-US military cooperation a "great partnership" amid the continuing deepening of their military relationship.

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Reposting the US Pacific Command post on the exercise, Ambassador Gor wrote, “A great partnership!”

The US Pacific Command highlighted on X on Wednesday said, “U.S. and Indian Army forces officially opened Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 during a ceremony on Sept. 15, officially beginning two weeks of bilateral training focused on readiness, interoperability and cooperation.”

The 22nd edition of Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas began on Tuesday at Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand.

Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising of 600 personnel from each side.

The exercise is simultaneously being conducted at Auli and Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The release underlined that the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

It was noted that technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, and demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges. Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. (ANI)

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