Exhibition at UNHRC highlights plight of minorities and terror links in Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland] March 10 (ANI) On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) organised a three-day photo exhibition highlighting alleged human rights abuses and the deteriorating condition of minorities in Pakistan at the Broken Chair Monument.

The exhibition displayed a series of photographs and visual documentation portraying the hardships faced by religious and ethnic minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Sindhis, and Balochs, it also highlighted the constant oppression in Balochistan through enforced disappearances of young individuals, including both men and women, as well as forced conversions of minorities in Pakistan and arrests of several political leaders including Dr Mahrang Baloch. The exhibition aimed to draw international attention to what they described as systemic discrimination and political repression affecting these communities. It also displayed photographs of the grim condition of minorities in Bangladesh,

Several panels also focused on Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Visual materials referenced incidents of cross-border militancy and violence, including the Pahalgam attack in 2025. They displayed the photographs of the victims of the attack and menacing evidence of the carnage, which the organisers said demonstrated the continuing threat posed by militant networks operating from Pakistani territory.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions.

GHRD is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. The organization is dedicated to advocating for and safeguarding human rights globally, with a particular focus on regions and communities where ethnic, linguistic, and religious minorities face persistent and widespread human rights violations. GHRD works in areas where long-standing issues have been largely ignored by governments and international institutions, providing much-needed attention and support. (ANI)

