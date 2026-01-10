Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi calls for economic workers strike in Iran, says he is "preparing to return"

Paris [France], January 10 (ANI): Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is living in exile, on Saturday called on Iranians working in economic sectors to strike work and to move to occupy the centre of Tehran.

Pahlavi voiced support for protesters across the country, praising continued demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling establishment.

"My dear compatriots, through your courage and resilience, you have earned the admiration of the world. Your magnificent presence once again in the streets across Iran on Friday evening was a crushing response to the threats of the treacherous and criminal leader of the Islamic Republic. I am certain that he saw these images from his hideout and trembled with fear. Now, with your decisive response to the first call, I am confident that by making our street presence more purposeful and simultaneously cutting off financial lifelines, we will bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out, fragile apparatus of suppression completely to its knees," he said in a video message posted on X.

The exiled Crown Prince has called for further protests and strikes for Saturday and Sunday, after Friday marked the 13th day of Protests in Iran.

"I call upon the workers and employees of key economic sectors--especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy--to begin the process of nationwide strikes. Furthermore, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 9 and 10/Day 20 and 21), starting from 6:00 PM, to take to the streets with flags, portraits, and national symbols to reclaim public spaces. Our goal is no longer merely to be present in the streets; the goal is to prepare for the capture and holding of city centres," he said.

"To achieve this objective, move toward the central parts of cities from as many different routes as possible and merge separate crowds together. At the same time, prepare yourselves from this moment to remain in the streets and secure the necessary provisions. To the youth of the "Immortal Guard" of Iran, and all members of the armed and security forces who have joined the National Cooperation Platform, I say: slow down and disrupt the machine of suppression more than ever before, so that on the appointed day, we may disable it entirely." he added.

Pahlavi further claimed that he is preparing to return to Iran.

"I, too, am preparing for my return to the homeland to stand beside you, the great nation of Iran, at the moment of our national revolution's victory. I believe that day is very near." Pahlavi concluded his statement.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War, a policy research organisation, on Saturday said it recorded 116 protests across 22 provinces since 3:30pm (local time) on January 8. As per the report, Iran saw 20 huge protests- ones that have a turnout of over 1,000 people.

In a post on X, the Institute said, "Critical Threats and ISW have recorded 116 protests across 22 provinces since 3:30 PM ET on January 8. Twenty of these protests were large protests, which CTP-ISW defines as protests with more than 1,000 participants. CTP-ISW's protest data since its last data cutoff likely reflects only part of the protest activity that has taken place in Iran since that time, given that the internet shutdown restricts protesters' ability to publish and share videos of the protests. Some protesters have reportedly used Starlink to send reports of protests to foreign media."

Internet monitor Netblocks detailed the reported Internet blocks across Iran, "It's now 8:00 am in Iran where the sun is rising after another night of protests met with repression; metrics show the nationwide internet blackout remains in place at 36 hours, severely limiting Iranians' ability to check on the safety of friends and loved ones ."

Earlier, world leaders on Saturday condemned the killing and arrest of protesters as they gripped Iran as threat looms over the administration. In a joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union lauded the bravery displayed by the citizens of Iran and condemned the reported crackdown by the regime. (ANI)

