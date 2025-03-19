Experts from EU and India discuss strategies to counter violent extremism

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The European Union (EU) convened a technical workshop in New Delhi today on preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE), held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. Organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the Netherlands, the event was opened by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin.

Bringing together counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from EU and Indian security agencies and policy institutions, the workshop facilitated an exchange of best practices on prevention, de-radicalisation, and rehabilitation of violent extremists. The EU Delegation included security practitioners from European Union institutions, EU Member States (Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands), and the Strong Cities Network (SCN), demonstrating the Team Europe spirit.

Discussions focused on whole-of-government approaches, risk evaluation processes, exit programs, and reintegration strategies. Participants emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration on both soft and hard security measures in counterterrorism efforts.

Advertisement

Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy in the European External Action Service, stated: "This workshop is a testament to the deepening EU-India partnership in counterterrorism and security cooperation. By sharing expertise and fostering dialogue, we are strengthening our collective ability to prevent and counter violent extremism while upholding democratic values and human rights." He added, "We hope that by sharing EU approaches to deradicalisation, risk assessment and prevention strategies, we can reinforce our commitment to collaborating with India on counterterrorism and the prevention of violent extremism."

Echoing this sentiment, Dinkar Gupta, Former Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), highlighted the significance of joint efforts in tackling evolving security threats. "India and the EU face evolving security threats that require innovative and collaborative solutions. Learning from each other's experiences will help us build more effective strategies for deradicalisation, rehabilitation, and long-term prevention," he said.

Advertisement

The workshop follows the recent visit of the College of Commissioners to India, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation in counterterrorism. Their Leaders' Statement underscored the importance of strengthening international efforts to combat terrorism and terrorism financing in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Both sides also agreed to explore a broader security and defence partnership.

Aligning with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the workshop builds upon ongoing EU-India counterterrorism collaboration under the EU's ESIWA+ (Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia & the Indo-Pacific) initiative. This cooperation has included training for Indian security practitioners on chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) risk management, as well as efforts to counter online radicalisation and drone terrorism.

The EU and India have engaged in sustained dialogue on counterterrorism over the years. In February 2022, both sides held their first joint workshop on terrorist content online, an extension of the Counterterrorism Dialogue initiated in November 2020. This online workshop addressed the increasing exploitation of digital platforms by terrorist groups and explored innovative prevention campaigns. The regulation of terrorist content online was subsequently elevated as one of the top two priorities during the March 2022 discussions.

The issue remained a focal point in the 2024 EU-India Counterterrorism Dialogue, reinforcing the shared commitment to tackling this evolving threat. It was once again highlighted in discussions during the recent College of Commissioners visit to India.

The ESIWA+ initiative works to enhance the EU's security and defence cooperation in four key areas: counterterrorism and preventing violent extremism, crisis management and addressing hybrid threats, cybersecurity, and maritime security. Co-funded by the European Union, the German Federal Foreign Office, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, ESIWA+ is co-implemented by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Expertise France. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)