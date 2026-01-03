Explainer: Why the US attacked Venezuela

In a dramatic escalation of tensions on January 3, 2026, the US launched a major military operation against Venezuela, striking multiple locations including the capital, Caracas, and asserting that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured and flown out of the country.

Multiple explosions rang out, and low-flying aircraft swept through Caracas, the capital, as Maduro's government immediately accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations.

The Venezuelan government called it an “imperialist attack” and urged citizens to take to the streets.

A statement by the government said that President Nicolas Maduro had “ordered all national defence plans to be implemented” and declared “a state of external disturbance." This comes as the US military has been targeting, in recent days, alleged drug-smuggling boats. On Friday, Venezuela said it was open to negotiating an agreement with the US to combat drug trafficking.

Maduro also said in a pretaped interview that aired on Thursday that the US wants to "force a government change in Venezuela" and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the months long pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

The ‘large‑scale strike’ — an extraordinary night‑time operation — was announced by President Donald Trump on social media hours after the attack.

Why did the US attack

The US administration has framed the operation as responding to broader security concerns, including migration. Trump has repeatedly linked Venezuela to the surge of migrants arriving at the US southern border, asserting that a large number of those crossing are Venezuelans driven north by conditions in the South American country.

Trump and US officials have asserted — without providing independent evidence — that Maduro’s government contributed to mass migration, including by releasing inmates who later tried to reach the US border.

Another key justification offered by the US administration for its actions involves drug trafficking. The Trump administration has insisted for months that Maduro’s government is deeply entwined with narco‑trafficking networks and criminal syndicates.

Trump and senior US officials have characterised Venezuela as a significant transit route for cocaine and a contributor to the fentanyl crisis affecting the United States. In line with this narrative, the US has sanctioned and designated certain Venezuelan criminal networks — including the Cartel de los Soles and the Tren de Aragua — as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs).

The US government alleges that these groups are involved in drug trafficking and related criminal activities, and has even claimed ties between them and Venezuelan leadership.

Washington also points to a US grand jury indictment on narco‑terrorism charges against Maduro dating back to 2020, and a $50 million reward for his capture, as part of its justification for military pressure.

Background

The strike came after the Trump administration spent months increasing pressure on President Nicolás Maduro, including a major buildup of American forces in the waters off South America and sustained attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean that the United States said were carrying drugs. The US has repeatedly charged Maduro with narco‑terrorism, citing a longstanding indictment in US courts.

The US military had been attacking boats since early September, carrying out at least 35 strikes that the administration says killed at least 115 people. These actions followed major escalation of American forces in the region — including the arrival of the nation’s most advanced aircraft carrier, which added thousands of troops to the largest US military presence near Venezuela in generations.

Trump has justified the boat strikes as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States, asserting that the US is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels aligned with the Maduro government.

In the week before the Caracas strike, the Central Intelligence Agency reportedly carried out a drone strike on a docking area believed to be used by Venezuelan drug cartels.

For months, President Trump had publicly threatened strikes on land targets in Venezuela after directing sustained attacks on vessels at sea. The US also seized sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuelan waters and ordered a blockade of other sanctioned tankers — moves aimed at tightening economic pressure on the South American nation.

Maduro has decried US military operations as a thinly veiled effort to oust him from power and to undermine Venezuelan sovereignty.

(With PTI inputs)