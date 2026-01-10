Caracas [Venezuela], January 10 (ANI): Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday (local time) that the exploration of opening the US Embassy in Venezuela and vice versa responds to the objective of continuing to "denounce the aggression" of January 3rd on national territory, as per El Cooperante.

In an event at the La Candelaria parish, Rodriguez stated that the response to the US after the operation will be diplomatic and in accordance with the international law.

"The Venezuelan and US governments are exploring avenues for opening embassies. What is their objective? To reiterate their condemnation of the aggression suffered by our people, because our women, our men, our girls were deeply affected by such aggression," she said, as quoted by El Cooperante.

Rodriguez also thanked the states that expressed their support after the US operation and the capture of Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores, noting that the Venezuelan people appreciate their courage.

He reported that he held meetings with Presidents Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and Luiz Inacio Lula of Brazil, who expressed their "support".

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was very attentive to Venezuela and our people on the very day of the invasion. That day he asked us how he could help, and we told him about the bombing of a medicine warehouse. (...) The medicines to treat our dialysis patients have already arrived in Venezuela," El Cooperante quoted Rodriguez as saying.

She further thanked Emir (ruler) of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for facilitating talks with the US to obtain the first "proof of life" of the deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

The Venezuelan government announced the start of an "exploratory diplomatic process" with the US, and confirmed the arrival of a State Department delegation from the US. The announcement came almost a week after the US military operation that shoved Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores into a plane and imprisoned them in a New York prison, as per El Cooperante. (ANI)

