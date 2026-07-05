"Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership": EAM on meeting with Qatari counterpart

Doha [Qatar], July 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his Qatari counterpart and Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani as part of his multi-nation visit in Doha during which both sides explored new opportunities for deepening the strategic partnership.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar described the meeting as "a pleasure" and thanked the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

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He said the discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties.

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"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM & FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership," the post stated.

India and Qatar elevated their ties to Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India in February last year.

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Jaishankar also appreciated Qatar's sharing of assessments on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on the region.

"Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," the EAM added.

According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held talks with Jaishankar during the latter's visit to Doha.

The statement said both sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic sector, along with regional developments and their impact on the global economy and energy markets.

It added that both leaders emphasised the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means to enhance regional and international stability.

"During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, particularly in the economic field. They also discussed regional developments and their impact on the global economy and energy markets, in addition to several other issues of common interest," the statement read.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, which contributes to strengthening security and stability at the regional and international levels," it added.

They also agreed to continue strengthening cooperation through joint working mechanisms and bilateral committees across priority sectors for both countries.

Jaishankar is currently on a multi-nation visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the US and Belgium, during which he will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to July 10.

During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership.

The visit to the Gulf Nations will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, a press release by the MEA stated. (ANI)

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