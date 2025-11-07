DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Explosion in Indonesia's school mosque during Friday prayers, 54 injured

Explosion in Indonesia's school mosque during Friday prayers, 54 injured

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:45 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251107101336
Advertisement

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 7 (ANI) Several students were injured in an explosion during Friday prayers at a mosque inside a school complex in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, local media reported.

Advertisement

The Jakarta Police deployed a bomb disposal unit to investigate the blast at the school mosque situated in Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta, Antara News reported.

Advertisement

A Reuters report put the number of people hospitalised at 54.

Advertisement

Some students remained inside the school compound after the blast.

Jakarta Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Budi Hermanto confirmed that investigators were still determining the cause of the explosion, the news outlet said.

Advertisement

A bomb disposal team from the Mobile Brigade Corps has been deployed to search the area.

Two students were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the Police spokesperson was cited as saying by Antara news agency.

The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Office said that they received a report from a witness at 12:09 pm (local time) that the explosion came from a loudspeaker inside the school mosque.

It reported that news channels KompasTV and MetroTV showed footage of a police line around the school with ambulances standing by. Images of the mosque showed no extensive damage, as per the Reuters report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts