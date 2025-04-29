DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Explosion in northeastern Nigeria kills 26, injures 3

Explosion in northeastern Nigeria kills 26, injures 3

At least 26 people were killed and three others injured after two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device in northeastern Nigeria's Borno state. The blast occurred along the road between Rann and Gamboru Ngala, an area plagued by extremist violence. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:11 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rabat [Nigeria], April 29 (ANI): At least 26 people were killed and three others injured in north-eastern Nigeria after two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), TASS reported, citing Reuters and local residents.

The incident unfolded on Monday along a road linking the towns of Rann and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state, a region that has long been plagued by extremist violence.

According to residents, the vehicles struck the hidden explosive while traveling between the two towns, causing a blast that claimed dozens of lives.

Advertisement

The injured survivors were quickly transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical treatment, though details on their conditions have not been released, TASS reported.

The International Safety Organization, which provides security services for foreign non-governmental organizations operating in Nigeria's northeast, confirmed the incident in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Advertisement

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion. However, Borno state has remained a stronghold for militant groups like Boko Haram, who have carried out numerous attacks over the years, continuing to destabilize the region and endanger civilian lives. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper