Explosion, stampede kill 29 kids in Central African Republic

Explosion, stampede kill 29 kids in Central African Republic

article_Author
AP
Bangui, Updated At : 04:33 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
An explosion and the stampede that followed killed at least 29 schoolchildren and injured more than 250 at a high school in Central African Republic’s capital city, authorities said Thursday.

The explosion occurred Wednesday at the Barthelemy Boganda High School in Bangui when power was being restored to an electrical transformer within the school premises after it malfunctioned, according to the country’s Ministry of National Education. Most of the victims – including 16 girls – died at the scene.

