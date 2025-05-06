DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Explosions, huge fire reported from Sudanese city of Port Sudan

Explosions, huge fire reported from Sudanese city of Port Sudan

Drones believed to have been launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are said to have struck a fuel depot, causing a huge fire, Al Jazeera reported, citing reports.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:51 PM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Port Sudan [Sudan], May 6 (ANI): Drones believed to have been launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are said to have struck a fuel depot, causing a huge fire, Al Jazeera reported, citing reports.

According to Al Jazeera, multiple explosions were heard and a huge fire erupted in Port Sudan, though the exact locations and causes were unclear.

As per the publication, dark plumes of smoke could be seen on Tuesday emerging from the vicinity of the country's main maritime port in the city, where thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera's reporter said residents in the port city reported that attack drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit multiple locations, including a fuel depot, Port Sudan International Airport and a hotel.

The media outlet hotel reported to have been hit is located near government buildings, including the Presidential Guest House, where the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, receives visitors and has his offices, the Al Jazeera reporter noted.

Advertisement

The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF has created the a humanitarian crisis, which Al Jazeera noted is likely to be worsened by these latest attacks on Port Sudan, where the United Nations and aid agencies, as well as army-aligned government ministries, have set up headquarters.

Earlier on Sunday, a military base in the city, near the country's only functioning international airport, was struck by drones, which was followed by the targeting on Monday of fuel depots in the city. In both cases, military sources blamed the RSF, according to Al Jazeera.

The attacks came after a military source said the army had destroyed an aircraft and weapons depots in the RSF-controlled Nyala airport. The RSF did not claim responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper