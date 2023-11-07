Extend max facilities to Sikh pilgrims: Pak PM

Islamabad: Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed the authorities to extend maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims intending to attend their religious festivals in the country. PTI
South Korea to launch spy satellite on Nov 30
Seoul: South Korea is planning to launch its first domestically-built spy satellite at the end of this month to better monitor North Korea. Jeon Ha Gyu, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry, said it will be launched from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base on November 30. AP
A first, Sanskrit event in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: The Embassy of India organised an event, Samskritotsava, in Riyadh, recognising the efforts of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia to preserve Sanskrit. The event was held in association with Samskrita Bharati.
Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea
Says they aren’t elected authorities, advises soul-searching...