Home / World / External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulates Indian team on Women's World Cup win

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulates Indian team on Women's World Cup win

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 03, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their victory in the Women's World Cup 2025, calling it a proud moment for Indian cricket.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Champions of the World! Congratulations to the #WomenInBlue on their phenomenal triumph in the 2025 #WomensWorldCup. Really proud moment for Indian cricket. @BCCIWomen."

Excellent all-round performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma helped India finally break their world title drought, as they secured their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Just after having eliminated seven-time champions Australia with a record-breaking 339 run chase which included a century by Jeminah Rodrigues and a Harmanpreet Kaur special, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India overcame the heartbreak of 2005 and 2017 finals, as a fifty and five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma and Shafali's brilliant 87 followed by two important wickets helped India to a World Cup title that very well could boost the women's cricket scene in coming years.

During the run-chase of 299 runs, the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave the Proteas a solid start, mostly relying on strike rotation and a few odd boundaries, with the skipper Wolvaardt's twin strikes against Amanjot Kaur in the ninth over being a show of aggression.

The 45th over by Shree Charani, with some wides and two boundaries by Nadine de Klerk brought some runs. However, the joy was short-lived as Ayabonga Khaka was run out on the final ball, leaving SA at 246/9 in 45 overs.

Deepti got the final wicket of Nadine de Klerk (18) as she completed a five-wicket haul that she would remember for ages, winning a World Cup for her country.

For South Africa, Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58 runs in her nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) beat South Africa: 246 (Laura Wolvaardt 101, Annerie Dercksen 35, Deepti Sharma 5/39). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

