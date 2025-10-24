DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulates Zambia on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulates Zambia on their Independence Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251024090816
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to Zambia on its Independence Day and affirmed the commitment to strengthening the time-tested partnership between New Delhi and Lusaka.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Warm felicitations to FM Mulambo Haimbe, the Government and the people of Zambia on the occasion of their Independence. Committed to strengthening our time-tested partnership."

Advertisement

India and Zambia have maintained warm and historically significant relations.

Advertisement

Last year, Zambia Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, co-chaired the 6th Session of Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Both leaders expressed appreciation for the growing momentum in bilateral relationships and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of both countries.

Advertisement

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the continued exchange of visits and underlined the importance of regular exchange at the political and official levels, including interactions within multilateral and plurilateral fora, including the UN, according to MEA.

The vibrant Indian community in Zambia, which includes around 25,000 persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs), has been a cornerstone of this relationship.

Many of these individuals, particularly those with roots in Gujarat, have been instrumental in Zambia's economic growth, contributing significantly to sectors such as trade, industry, pharmaceuticals, mining, and agriculture. Indian professionals and enterprises continue to play an expanding role, underscoring the deep economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The political relationship between India and Zambia is rooted in shared historical experiences and mutual respect. Zambian leaders like Kenneth Kaunda drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during their freedom struggle, and Gandhi's philosophy continues to resonate in Zambia today.

Over the decades, successive Zambian governments have valued India as a reliable and steadfast partner. This enduring relationship is characterised by a spirit of partnership aimed at achieving mutual benefit and growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts