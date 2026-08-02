"Extremely difficult for our country": Greek PM defends state preparations amid raging wildfires

Athens [Greece], August 2 (ANI): Addressing the outbreak of the ongoing wildfires, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the severe operational obstacles posed by extreme weather, while offering a full defence of state preparations and expressing profound appreciation for frontline responders.

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In a post on X, Prime Minister Mitsotakis described the current period as "extremely difficult for our country" and highlighted how conditions have tested the collective resilience of the Fire Service, Civil Protection, local governments, and citizens alike.

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Mitsotakis noted that despite record investments in civil protection infrastructure, including expanded aerial and ground assets, new technologies, personnel hires, and structural reorganisations, nature can occasionally overpower human planning.

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"I want to start with the first major fires of this summer. These days are extremely difficult for our country, with extreme weather conditions and winds that in many areas reached as high as 10 Beaufort. These conditions have tested and continue to test the resilience of the Fire Service, the Civil Protection, the Local Government, and the citizens themselves," he wrote.

"And we must be honest with each other. In recent years, we have invested more than ever before in strengthening Civil Protection, acquiring more aerial and ground resources, utilising new technologies, hiring personnel, and better organising the state apparatus," he added.

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Elaborating on the limits of state preparedness, the Greek PM detailed how overwhelming environmental forces and severe turbulence can render even advanced aerial fleets entirely ineffective.

Highlighting a critical vulnerability faced by emergency services during the ongoing summer fires, the prime minister explained that extreme weather phenomena can instantly bypass human operational capabilities.

"However, there are moments when nature and the intensity of weather phenomena surpass every human plan and every operational capacity," Mitsotakis wrote, adding, "When the winds blow with such force, even the dozens of aerial resources at our disposal cannot operate safely."

He explained that in several instances over recent days, "it was not possible to carry out either water intakes or water drops, as the extreme turbulence made flights prohibitive, with the result that the burden of the battle fell almost exclusively on the people on the front lines."

Furthermore, the Greek Prime Minister directed praise toward all agencies and individuals engaged in containing the disaster.

"I want, therefore, to express my boundless gratitude to the women and men of the Fire Service, to the volunteers, to the personnel of Civil Protection, to the Security Forces, to the Armed Forces, to the workers in municipalities and regions, and to all those who, once again, are giving a battle that many times exceeds the limits of the human," Mitsotakis stated.

Καλημέρα σε όλες και όλους. Θέλω να ξεκινήσω με τις πρώτες μεγάλες πυρκαγιές αυτού του καλοκαιριού. Οι ημέρες αυτές είναι εξαιρετικά δύσκολες για τη χώρα μας, με ακραίες μετεωρολογικές συνθήκες και ανέμους που σε πολλές περιοχές έφτασαν ακόμη και τα 10 μποφόρ. Οι συνθήκες αυτές… pic.twitter.com/muElrv7AXP — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) August 2, 2026

The PM's remarks come as hundreds of firefighters rushed to protect a popular coastal resort northwest of Athens amid violent winds that lashed Greece, according to Euronews.

In Greece, more than 400 firefighters backed by specialised aircraft deployed to the region of Porto Germeno to combat fast-moving blazes complicated by severe weather, Euronews reported. Data from the weather service operated by the National Observatory of Athens recorded destructive gales reaching up to 130 kilometres per hour.

The emergency intensified after a fire erupted near the neighbouring coastal village of Agios Vasileios. Following initial resistance by local residents who ignored civil protection evacuation advisories, approximately 300 people required emergency rescue by sea, Euronews noted.

Euronews highlighted that the latest flare-ups follow a devastating week of wildfires across multiple regions of Greece, including the island of Crete, which have already claimed the lives of three firefighters.

Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Saturday that the wildfire in the Gironde department is now under control, while emergency services remain on high alert in the Var following a flare-up that consumed nearly 1,500 additional hectares.(ANI)

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