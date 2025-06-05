DT
Home / World / Extremely hard to make a deal with Xi Jinping, says Donald Trump

Extremely hard to make a deal with Xi Jinping, says Donald Trump

Trump speaks with Xi amid stalled talks between US, China over tariffs
AP
Washington, Updated At : 06:54 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. File photo
President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, have spoken amid stalled negotiations between both countries over tariffs that have roiled global trade.

The discussion on Thursday followed Trump suggesting it was tough to reach a deal with Xi.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump posted on Wednesday on his social media site.

Trade negotiations between the United States and China stalled shortly after a May 12 agreement between both countries to reduce their tariff rates in order to have talks. Behind the gridlock has been the continued competition for an economic edge.

