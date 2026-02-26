DT
PT
Home / World / "Extremely important": Foreign Secy Misri says IMEC discussed "at some length" during PM Modi's Israel visit

"Extremely important": Foreign Secy Misri says IMEC discussed "at some length" during PM Modi's Israel visit

ANI
Updated At : 08:15 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], February 26 (ANI): Highlighting the strategic focus on regional connectivity, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday confirmed that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was discussed "at some length" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing the media in Jerusalem at the conclusion of PM Modi's visit, Misri noted that while the project remains a priority, "the regional situation does weigh on the progress of the initiative," as stable ties among participating corridor nations are essential for its success.

Despite these regional challenges, the Foreign Secretary stated that some nations are advancing IMEC components independently to maintain momentum, stressing that all parties must ensure this "extremely important initiative can move forward".

Underscoring the renewed momentum between India and Israel during his bilateral discussions with Netanyahu on IMEC and the India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) initiative, PM Modi emphasised that "peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security."

"Today we also had extensive discussions on regional and global issues. While promoting regional connectivity, we will move forward with new momentum on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and India-Israel-UAE-USA, i.e., I2U2," PM Modi said.

"Peace and stability in West Asia are directly linked to India's security," he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that India has consistently supported dialogue and peaceful solutions in West Asia, while referring to efforts to de-escalate tensions and noted that the Gaza Peace Plan has created a pathway towards peace that India fully supports.

"Therefore, from the beginning, we have supported dialogue and a peaceful solution. This is the call of the Global South and all of humanity. India's thinking is clear: Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has created a path for peace," the Prime Minister said.

He affirmed that India will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries to restore stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

