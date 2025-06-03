Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 (ANI): An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, successfully concluded a productive visit to Malaysia, engaging in a series of high-level meetings with political leaders, influential think tanks, and members of the Indian community.

Advertisement

India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, said the delegation met with several Malaysian stakeholders, including the Speaker of Parliament and the Special Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and International Trade, led by YB Wong Chen.

The delegation also held discussions with key political parties such as the People's Justice Party (PKR), headed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Democratic Action Party, and the Malaysian Indian Congress, both part of the ruling coalition.

Advertisement

The visit also included interactions with leading Malaysian think tanks such as the Institute of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia and the Asia Institute, along with representatives from the local media.

Reddy emphasised the importance of the delegation's engagement with the Indian community in Malaysia, which is home to the world's second-largest Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) population and nearly 300,000 Indian passport holders.

Advertisement

Summing up the visit, Reddy said, "It has been an extremely productive visit from the perspective of conveying the key message of new India. It's about India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, and that message has resonated well."

He noted that the delegation effectively highlighted the impact of cross-border terrorism on India's security. "This will have a positive impact on how we go forward in taking this message further," he added.

"The groundwork laid by our all-party parliamentary delegation will help enhance future engagement with Malaysian stakeholders," Reddy said.

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. Their visit is part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)