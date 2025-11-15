DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Extremely saddened to see what happened; it is a terror attack": German Ambassador on Delhi car blast

"Extremely saddened to see what happened; it is a terror attack": German Ambassador on Delhi car blast

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:15 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann, expressed condolences on a car blast that took place in Delhi on Monday and said that it was obviously a "terror attack".

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, the German Ambassador said, "It's a shocking event. We were taken by total surprise. I am extremely saddened to see what happened. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones, those who are injured. We have been following everything in the news, and it is a terror attack, obviously. My condolences go to the people of India".

Advertisement

On November 10, the terror attack involving a 'suicide' car blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed at least 12 people with several body parts yet to be identified and injured several others.

Advertisement

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case main accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

Advertisement

International reactions continued, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Wednesday that the blast was "clearly" a "terrorist attack."

Praising India's handling of the investigation, he said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable of these investigations," adding that India "doesn't need our help, and they are doing a good job."

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "profound grief" over the loss of lives in what it described as a "heinous terror incident."

It directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" to ensure the perpetrators, collaborators and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting the probe.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts