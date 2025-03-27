"Extremism destroying pluralism in Bangladesh": Activist Rehman Afridi on rise of islamic extremism in country

Geneva [Switzerland], March 27 (ANI): Human rights activist and defender Fazal ur Rehman Afridi on Wednesday (local time) delivered a scathing critique of Bangladesh's deteriorating human rights landscape due to the rise of Islamic extremism in the country in recent times.

In his opening remarks during a side event at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, titled "Human Rights Violations and Rise of Islamic Extremism in Bangladesh", Afridi warned of a "meteoric rise" in extremist forces over the past seven months, stating, "This side event is an effort to shed light on the least discussed but alarming rise of exterminists who are enjoying free rein in Bangladesh and have vowed to destroy pluralism, leaving a devastating imprint on the lives of millions who believe in tolerance and pluralism."

Afridi painted a grim picture of the country's security and judicial systems, asserting that the security culture of the country has come under siege under the new interim regime led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, noting authorities being silent against rights abusers.

"The security culture of the county has been under seized and the centres are silenced by gruesome rights abusers," Afridi said.

He highlighted the collapse of optimism surrounding Yunus's reform promises since August 5, adding, "The nation has witnessed more repression, replaced rule of law, religious persecution engulfing minorities, and a jungle rule-dominated judiciary."

He pointed to escalating violence, including "extrajudicial killings, targeted attacks, arson, and mass arbitrary arrests of opposition activists" driven by emboldened Islamists.

The activist also decried the stifling of press freedom, noting, "Local media has been gagged, and any journalist who dares to shed light on the actual situation is being branded as a conspirator and harassed by the weaponised justice system."

Afridi's remarks underscore a deepening crisis in Bangladesh, spotlighting the unchecked rise of extremism and its toll on democratic values and minority rights.

Meanwhile, another rights activist and human rights lawyer, Rayhan Rashid, added, "Since August 8, under the leadership of Dr Yunus, Bangladesh has entered a period of alarming human rights decline."

Alongside minority attacks, Rayhan also focused on rising hostilities faced by Transgender and LGBTQ communities.

"Political opposition, journalists silenced and have been detained or forced into hiding. Political space and freedom of expression have been shrinking," found Rayhan, citing his investigation into rights abuses.

Calling out the world's blind spot towards the global stature of Yunus, Rayhan reminded the world that to the world, Dr Yunus carries a global image as a noble laureate, a reformer and a man above reproach, which obscures the truth.

On the release of militants and weaponisation of the judiciary, Rayhan added, "Lawyers and judges have been attacked. The judiciary has been increasingly seen under executive pressure. Trust in the justice system is failing. Mob violence continues; sexual violence skyrocketed. Hundreds of convicts who were charged with terrorism have been released." (ANI)

