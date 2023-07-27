Eye on poll, Trudeau goes in for major Cabinet rejig

Toronto, July 26
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a major Cabinet shake-up on Wednesday as he readies his team for the next federal election.
Trudeau removed seven ministers and changed two-thirds of the portfolios.
Changed profiles of Indian-origin leaders
- Anita Anand, who has led Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is leaving the defence portfolio to become president of the Treasury Board
- Cabinet newcomer Arif Virani is taking on justice, replacing outgoing minister David Lametti
Defence, justice, public safety, health, heritage, fisheries and procurement are among the departments with new ministers. Only seven ministers are keeping their portfolio. Several ministers are out after saying they wouldn't run in the next election, which must take place by October 2025, but it could be called well before then. Polls indicate Trudeau's Liberal Party is trailing the rival Conservatives. Trudeau channelled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won in 2015, but scandals and economic inflation have taken a toll after eight years in power. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will remain in both jobs. Anita Anand, who has led Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is leaving the defence portfolio to become president of the Treasury Board. — AP
