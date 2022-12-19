Eying PM post, Prachanda meets Deuba

PTI

Kathmandu, December 18

Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, the chairman of the CPN-Maoist Centre, has met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and reportedly expressed his desire to become the country’s new premier, as the two leaders discussed how to take the ruling coalition forward and form the next government.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday called for the new government formation as per Article 76 ( 2) of the constitution. Representatives as the Prime Minister, and the Council of Ministers shall be constituted under his or her chairmanship. Issuing a press statement on Sunday evening, the President’s office said that Bhandari has given a deadline of seven days to form the government by next Sunday at 5.00 pm.

“The President has not yet decided on a specific day. However, she will very soon call the parties to stake their claim,” Tika Dhakal, press expert to President Bhandari, told The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

No party in the 275-member House of Representatives has 138 seats required to form the new government. The ruling alliance which together has numbers close to the majority mark in the House is still undecided.