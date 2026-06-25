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Home / World / "Faceless trial": Conviction of global rights voice Mahrang Baloch sparks outrage over Pakistan's crackdown on dissent

"Faceless trial": Conviction of global rights voice Mahrang Baloch sparks outrage over Pakistan's crackdown on dissent

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ANI
Updated At : 04:03 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Human rights defender Fariba Balouch has strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Baloch activist Dr Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), calling the verdict a serious blow to human rights, justice and the rule of law in Pakistan.

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In a video statement, Fariba Balouch described Dr Mahrang Baloch as a prominent human rights advocate from Balochistan who spent years campaigning for families of victims of enforced disappearances. A medical doctor by profession, Mahrang became internationally recognised for her peaceful advocacy, earning a place on the BBC's 100 Women list, the Time100 Next list of emerging global leaders and a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

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Expressing shock over the verdict, Fariba said it was alarming that a figure known globally for advocating justice and human dignity had been sentenced to life imprisonment. She alleged that Mahrang Baloch and fellow BYC member Sibghatullah Baloch were convicted by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court on what she described as fabricated charges following a "faceless trial".

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Fariba argued that the punishment sends a disturbing message to peaceful activists who campaign against enforced disappearances and other alleged human rights violations in Pakistan. She claimed that while human rights defenders are being imprisoned, those responsible for abuses continue to enjoy impunity.

She also criticised what she described as the public celebration of the verdict by some government officials, saying such reactions undermine respect for human rights and democratic values. According to Fariba, many rights advocates believe the proceedings failed to meet the standards of a fair trial and were inconsistent with Pakistan's international legal obligations.

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Calling the case larger than that of a single individual, Fariba said the verdict raises broader concerns about the treatment of peaceful human rights defenders in Pakistan. She urged the international community, civil society and all those committed to justice, human dignity and the rule of law to stand in solidarity with Mahrang Baloch, the BYC and other peaceful activists. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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