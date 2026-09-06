"Facing difficult situation": Putin meets US envoys in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (local time) met US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, at the Kremlin as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Putin welcomed Witkoff and Kushner at the start of the meeting and described the situation they were discussing as "a difficult one", while asking the US envoys to convey his "best wishes and words of gratitude" to Trump.

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"The situation we are to sort out today is, of course, a difficult one," Putin said.

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"But before we begin, I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes and words of gratitude to the President of the United States, Mr Trump," he added.

Putin said Trump was continuing his efforts to contribute to resolving the conflict despite what he described as a difficult situation.

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"While he realises that he is facing a difficult situation, he nevertheless does not stop his efforts to resolve it and to contribute to the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Putin said.

"Today, we will discuss all its components and all its aspects, and for our part, we are also ready to inform you about our view of the situation," he added.

The Russian President noted that Witkoff and Kushner were travelling to Kyiv after their Moscow visit and said contacts of this nature could be beneficial, while stressing the importance of trust in mediation.

"In any case, of course, no matter what happens next, contacts of this kind are certainly always beneficial. And here, of course, the quality of mediation and trust in those who are engaged in it are very important," Putin said.

"I’d like to tell you that we find it comfortable to work with you, and, of course, we have a very high level of trust during this work," he added.

Witkoff thanked Putin for receiving the US delegation and conveyed Trump's greetings.

"President Trump sends you his best wishes," Witkoff said.

Witkoff also thanked Putin for endorsing the temporary suspension of strikes in Kyiv and Moscow, saying it enabled the US delegation to travel safely.

"I want to thank you for endorsing the no-shoot policy in Kyiv and in Moscow for these three days that allowed us to be able to come here in a safe manner," Witkoff said.

Putin said Russia had received an official request to stop strikes on Kyiv through diplomatic and intelligence channels and that he had subsequently issued the order.

"We received this request through official channels – both through the intelligence services and through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – to stop the strikes on Kyiv. I issued the respective order, and since midnight on September 5, these strikes on Kyiv have not been carried out," Putin said.

He added that Ukraine had also "significantly reduced – by an order of magnitude – the strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, including Moscow."

Putin said Ukrainian authorities had publicly called for a broader three-day truce but maintained that Moscow had not agreed to such an arrangement with Kyiv.

"The Ukrainian authorities have published their call for a broader three-day truce, but we have never agreed on this with them," he said.

"Yet we will do everything in our power to ensure the safety of the negotiation process and the mediators, represented by you and, perhaps, by those accompanying you," Putin added.

The meeting followed Putin's order for a three-day suspension of strikes on Kyiv beginning at midnight on September 5, announced by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow.

Peskov had said the decision was linked to the US delegation's consultations that were being prepared in Kyiv.

"Russian President Putin, the supreme commander-in-chief, has ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Kyiv starting at midnight today. This has to do with the Americans’ consultations that are being prepared and will be held in Kyiv," Peskov told TASS.

After their Moscow visit, Witkoff and Kushner will be travelling to Kyiv.

US President Trump had confirmed on Friday that the two would travel to Moscow and Kyiv as part of Washington's diplomatic efforts to advance a peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"So I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the two great negotiators. They've done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done, and there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also said Kyiv was ready to observe a temporary ceasefire in airstrikes while the US delegation conducts its consultations.

"I have just spoken with the U.S. President's envoys. They have already begun working with the Russian side today. From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. (ANI)

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