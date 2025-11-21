DT
Factory boiler explosion kills 15 in Pakistan's Punjab

Factory boiler explosion kills 15 in Pakistan’s Punjab

It is feared that more people are under the debris

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 12:27 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Photo for representation. iStock
At least 15 people were killed and several injured after the boiler of a factory exploded in Punjab province of Pakistan on Friday, an official said here.

The incident took place in the morning in Faisalabad district of Punjab, around 130 kms from Lahore.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar told reporters that owing to the powerful explosion of the boiler in a chemical factory in Malikpur, nearby structures, including a building, caved in.

“So far, the rescue teams have recovered 15 dead bodies from the rubble and seven injured have been shifted to hospital,” Anwar said.

“It is feared that more people are under the debris. The rescue teams are busy removing the rubble. The whole district machinery is taking part in the rescue work,” the commissioner said.

In a statement, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed that Rescue 1122, the fire brigade and all related agencies be provided full support.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the explosion, extended her condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and sought a detailed report about the incident from the Faisalabad Commissioner.

